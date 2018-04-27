A LaSalle based all-female rookie robotics team is competing at the world championships in Detroit this weekend. The event is called For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST).

Governor General of Canada Julie Payette is touring the event today. She's been signing autographs, shaking hands and describing the action.

Fun fact: she was previously on the board of Robotique FIRST in Quebec.

This Kingston, Ont. team has a pretty big supporter on their side - <br><br>Canadian Governor General Julie Payette has dropped in to cheer them on. <a href="https://t.co/0cTHLzwhfS">pic.twitter.com/0cTHLzwhfS</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

The Build-A-Dream Amazon Warriors FIRST Robotics team is comprised of young women from Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex qualified after being crowned divisional winners at the Ontario competition this month.

Two other high-profile people took in today's competition: Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Michigan Governor Rick Snyder.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/Kathleen_Wynne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kathleen_Wynne</a> now getting a tour of the robotics competition at the Cobo Centre <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/windsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#windsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/detroit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#detroit</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/SgdA003TIl">pic.twitter.com/SgdA003TIl</a> —@MelNakhavoly

(Chris Ensing)

Here's a bit of the action here at the Lego side of <a href="https://twitter.com/FIRSTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FIRSTweets</a> <br><br>These teams build, program a robot and compete. <br><br>This team from Quebec spotted Payette in the crowd and asked if she'd cheer them on. <a href="https://t.co/zaagfUGnVo">pic.twitter.com/zaagfUGnVo</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

Mackenzie Sulyak learned how to use Java over the course of programming this robot. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

More to come.