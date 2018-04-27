Skip to Main Content
Windsor-Essex female robotics team competes in Detroit with Governor General watching

Canada's Governor General Julie Payette is at this weekend's robotics world championships in Detroit where an all-female team based out of LaSalle is competing.

Julie Payette has experience with similar competitions having been on the board for the Quebec chapter

CBC News ·
The all-female Amazon Warriors, comprised of Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent members, meet Governor General Julie Payette. (Chris Ensing)

A LaSalle based all-female rookie robotics team is competing at the world championships in Detroit this weekend. The event is called For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST).

Governor General of Canada Julie Payette is touring the event today. She's been signing autographs, shaking hands and describing the action.

Fun fact: she was previously on the board of Robotique FIRST in Quebec.

The Build-A-Dream Amazon Warriors FIRST Robotics team is comprised of young women from Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex qualified after being crowned divisional winners at the Ontario competition this month. 

Two other high-profile people took in today's competition: Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Michigan Governor Rick Snyder.

(Chris Ensing)
Mackenzie Sulyak learned how to use Java over the course of programming this robot. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

More to come.

