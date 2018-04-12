Windsor-Essex wearing hockey jerseys today to support Humboldt Broncos

People across Windsor-Essex are putting on sports jerseys in honour of the 16 Humboldt Broncos players and staff killed in a bus crash last week.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said he will be wearing a hockey sweater as an act of solidarity.

"Families all across Canada were affected by the tragedy that happened to the Humboldt Broncos," he explained. "Staff with the city reached out to us and asked if they could pay tribute and start the healing and do that by wearing a jersey to work."

Staff members are also planning to collect donations for the GoFundMe campaign to benefit the families affected by the tragedy, which topped $9.25 million Thursday morning.

The show of support comes after families across Canada put hockey sticks out on their front porches.

Bringing families together

One Windsor family will be donning their Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys throughout the day.

We are ready to show our support & respect today for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/humboldtbroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#humboldtbroncos</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jerseysforhumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jerseysforhumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jerseyday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jerseyday</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q5xQx5oyq9">pic.twitter.com/Q5xQx5oyq9</a> —@nick_tonitaf55f

Students showing support

Schools in the Windsor-Essex area have also asked their students to bring in their jerseys.

Davis Public School supporting Humboldt during a difficult time <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/williamdavisps?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@williamdavisps</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/gecdsbpro?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gecdsbpro</a> <a href="https://t.co/auApGDJ1O1">pic.twitter.com/auApGDJ1O1</a> —@vpscottyallen

Teachers are also decorating their doors with jerseys drawn by students.

So proud of my kids for caring for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboltBroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboltBroncos</a> <a href="https://t.co/72ZjuySxMJ">pic.twitter.com/72ZjuySxMJ</a> —@teacherHannahsm

Changing the dress code for a day

But support is not just being expressed in homes and schools. Workplaces are also allowing employees to wear their jerseys for the day.

Our thoughts are with the Humboldt Broncos, their families and communities. 💚🏒💚 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/humboldtbroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#humboldtbroncos</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/humboldtstrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#humboldtstrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/prayersforhumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#prayersforhumboldt</a> <a href="https://t.co/8Xmw0TqLHq">pic.twitter.com/8Xmw0TqLHq</a> —@melvdub

No jersey? No problem

People like Deanna McLennan who do not have a jersey of their own are reaching into their kids' closet to show support.

Proudly wearing one of my boys’ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hockey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hockey</a> jerseys to show support for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtBroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtBroncos</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hockeymom?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hockeymom</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProudtobeCanadian?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProudtobeCanadian</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Werewithyou?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Werewithyou</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jerseysforhumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jerseysforhumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/QYYcsqjEtB">pic.twitter.com/QYYcsqjEtB</a> —@McLennan1977

Beyond the hockey community

And it's not just hockey fans who are extending their condolences to the Humboldt community. Baseball fans like Scott Dolson and his family are wearing Toronto Blue Jays jerseys as well.