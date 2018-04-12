Skip to Main Content
Windsor-Essex wearing hockey jerseys today to support Humboldt Broncos

People in Windsor-Essex are pulling out their jerseys to honour the 16 victims of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.

Jersey Day is being celebrated across Canada

CBC News ·
Students at Davis Public School wear their jerseys to honour the Humboldt community. (Scott Allen)

People across Windsor-Essex are putting on sports jerseys in honour of the 16 Humboldt Broncos players and staff killed in a bus crash last week.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said he will be wearing a hockey sweater as an act of solidarity.

"Families all across Canada were affected by the tragedy that happened to the Humboldt Broncos," he explained. "Staff with the city reached out to us and asked if they could pay tribute and start the healing and do that by wearing a jersey to work."

Staff members are also planning to collect donations for the GoFundMe campaign to benefit the families affected by the tragedy, which topped $9.25 million Thursday morning.

The show of support comes after families across Canada put hockey sticks out on their front porches.

Bringing families together

One Windsor family will be donning their Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys throughout the day.

Students showing support

Schools in the Windsor-Essex area have also asked their students to bring in their jerseys.

Teachers are also decorating their doors with jerseys drawn by students.

Changing the dress code for a day

But support is not just being expressed in homes and schools. Workplaces are also allowing employees to wear their jerseys for the day.

No jersey? No problem

People like Deanna McLennan who do not have a jersey of their own are reaching into their kids' closet to show support.

Beyond the hockey community

And it's not just hockey fans who are extending their condolences to the Humboldt community. Baseball fans like Scott Dolson and his family are wearing Toronto Blue Jays jerseys as well.

