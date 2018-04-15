Windsor-Essex deals flooding compared to ice storm in other parts of southern Ontario

Ferry service cancellations continue: all sailings cancelled until further notice due to weather conditions. Next update at 4pm, April 15 —@peleeferry As most of southern Ontario is blanketed with ice this weekend, Windsor-Essex is dealing with flooding across the area.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EnwinAlert?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EnwinAlert</a> APR 15, 2018 10:42 AM UPDATE <br>Roseland East ETR: APR-15-2018 12:30 PM<a href="https://t.co/nxfV3kmwmR">https://t.co/nxfV3kmwmR</a> —@ENWINUtilities

A rainfall warning remains in place for Windsor-Essex; however, a freezing rain warning was cancelled by Environment Canada around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) also has a flood warning in place until 9 a.m. Monday. The advisory covers a wide area including shoreline erosion and damaging waves along the entire east shoreline of Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park. With high winds and water levels expected to rise, areas like Kingsville, Essex, Amherstburg and Pelee Island could also experience damaging waves and localized flooding.

The OPP is urging people in the Kingsville and Essex area to avoid using County Rd 50 through Cedar Island and the surrounding area due to severe flooding.

More than 15,000 customers are without power due to freezing rain and strong winds in parts of the province. As the weather intensifies throughout the day, all available crews are ready to respond. Visit our map for continued updates: <a href="https://t.co/q5Wq0lSjWT">https://t.co/q5Wq0lSjWT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/tMkvWL4ghG">pic.twitter.com/tMkvWL4ghG</a> —@HydroOne

The same can be said for areas along the Lake St. Clair shoreline in east Windsor, Tecumseh and Lakeshore.

Frank J. Shepley captured this photo of wind-whipped waves on Lake Erie. (Frank J. Shepley)

East of Windsor-Essex road conditions are much worse with ice pelting a wide swath of southern Ontario including parts of the London, Sarnia, Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, Niagara and Toronto areas. Police are urging drivers to stay off the roads unless it's absolutely necessary to travel.