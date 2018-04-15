Skip to Main Content
Windsor-Essex deals flooding compared to ice storm in other parts of southern Ontario

As most of southern Ontario is under a sheet of ice today, Windsor-Essex is dealing with flooding across the area.

Rainfall warning remains in place after freezing rain advisory lifted

(River Canard Canoe Co./Facebook)
A rainfall warning remains in place for Windsor-Essex; however, a freezing rain warning was cancelled by Environment Canada around 11 a.m. Sunday. 

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) also has a flood warning in place until 9 a.m. Monday. The advisory covers a wide area including shoreline erosion and damaging waves along the entire east shoreline of Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park. With high winds and water levels expected to rise, areas like Kingsville, Essex, Amherstburg and Pelee Island could also experience damaging waves and localized flooding. 

The OPP is urging people in the Kingsville and Essex area to avoid using County Rd 50 through Cedar Island and the surrounding area due to severe flooding.

The same can be said for areas along the Lake St. Clair shoreline in east Windsor, Tecumseh and Lakeshore.

Frank J. Shepley captured this photo of wind-whipped waves on Lake Erie. (Frank J. Shepley)

East of Windsor-Essex road conditions are much worse with ice pelting a wide swath of southern Ontario including parts of the London, Sarnia, Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, Niagara and Toronto areas.  Police are urging drivers to stay off the roads unless it's absolutely necessary to travel. 

