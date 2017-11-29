Residents in Amherstburg who come across a stray dog or see an animal running loose will have a new number to call starting next week.

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is taking over dog and animal control services in the town starting Dec. 8.

"This is something we're well-prepared for and are easily able to take on," said executive director Melanie Coulter. "We're actually really excited about working with the town."

A first for humane society

She added this is the first time the humane society has provided dog control services in another municipality, but they worked with previous dog services provider to care for animals no one claimed.

Past partnerships with the town also include a spay and neuter voucher program.

"They've been good partners so far," said Coulter.

The director explained the humane society isn't "actively pursuing" dog services in other area municipalities, but added it is something they're willing to consider if there's a need.

"We would definitely be open to working with other municipalities that wanted to explore having us provide these services," she said. "We have the capacity and the ability to provide these services."