Better bundle up Windsor-Essex, the temperature could plummet to a new record low tonight.

Windsor's lowest-ever temperature measured on Nov. 9 is -6.9 C, set in 1991, but Environment Canada is predicting the overnight temperature of -7 expected tonight might be enough to edge it out.

"It probably will be a record," said Environment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimbell.

Much of the region is under a winter travel advisory or snow squall warnings as a push of Arctic air is expected to roll over northern Manitoba and through southwestern Ontario Thursday night.

For Essex County, that could mean icy roads and 2-4 cm of snow overnight.

"There is going to be rain showers beginning this afternoon that will change to flurries as the temperature plummets behind a cold front this evening," explained Kimbell.

Eastern Lambton County is expected to see the worst of the winter blast, with a dump of up to 15 cm of snow expected Thursday night and Friday morning.

"Accumulations will become significant at the same time as northern winds are blowing it around," he said. "It's going to be a winter-like day for early November."