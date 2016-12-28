Church officials in the Windsor region say they may have to cut community programs as they grapple with skyrocketing hydro costs.

Father Tony Del Ciancio from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church said the electricity bill for the building can range from $800 to $1,500 each month, a cost that leaves the church struggling.

"It's a challenge from one month to the other," he said, explaining that, although the congregation is very giving, it's difficult to keep up with costs. "Generally most people give the same every month, but the bills don't remain the same, they're always rising."

August was especially tough on the church. As temperatures rose, so did the cost of keeping the church and its 400-500 worshippers cool.

Del Ciancio​ said there were concerns the church wouldn't be able to make its payments.

"We sort of have to rearrange our bills. Whatever is the most imminent, we pay that right away and then ask to pay other bills later on," he said. "We were stretched, but we managed because of the generosity of parishioners."

High costs lead to cuts

Rev. Catherine Collins-Baker from Glenwood United Church said hydro costs hit religious groups twice because homeowners have to pay their own bills first, leaving less money for the collection plate.

"There's less disposable income that's available for people to share," she explained.

Catherine Collins Baker from Glenwood United Church in Windsor, Ont., said the high cost of hydro may mean the church won't be able to offer as many programs next year. (Aadel Haleem/CBC)

Collins-Baker said that, although the church has taken steps to decrease its electricity use — including installing timers — hydro prices might force the church to cut programs next year.

"All of the costs of everything rises all the time," she said. "We still want to continue to do what the ministry Christ calls us to, but we can only do so much with less dollars coming in because of the cost of utilities."