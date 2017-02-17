Windsor and Essex County will receive more than $1.34 million in funding to help celebrate two big birthdays.

As Windsor prepares to celebrate its 125th anniversary and Canada it's 150th, the federal government has handed out cash to bankroll infrastructure initiatives across the country.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens and London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos announced the investments Friday, highlighting seven legacy projects across the region.

Improving the accessibility of the Dieppe Gardens river walk, $250,000

Improvements to Willistead Manor, $450,000

Adding an accessible family change room at the Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex, $218,308

Expanding and fixing the Windsor Loop trail system, $126,000

Improving and expanding the field house at the Leamington Kinsmen Baseball Diamond, $133,200

Rehabilitation of trails and boardwalks at the Maidstone Conservation Area, $63,000

Renovating the Pelee Island Heritage Centre, $100,000