The Catholic school board for Windsor-Essex showed off its new science technology engineering and math (STEM) academy at Holy Names High School Friday.

The STEM academy was created to give students advanced education in the sciences and to better prepare them for post-secondary education in those fields.

The newly renovated robotics, chemistry and physics labs give students a chance to do more hands-on work with the disciplines.

The school board has spent $1.2 million getting the academy up and running. The academy offers 30 credits from grade 9 through 12.

The board plans to start STEM academies at St. Thomas of Villanova and St. Anne's high schools next year.