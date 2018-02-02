Windsor police say they are "alarmed" after a drug bust turned up fentanyl that was disguised as oxycodone pills.

The pills were found on Thursday when members of the Drugs and Guns Unit arrested a drug trafficking suspect as he was entering a car.

In the vehicle, police said they found 68 suspected fentanyl pills made to look like oxycodone.

"It's a reminder to the public if you are purchasing from someone a street-level drug, you do not know what is in that drug," said Sgt. Steve Betteridge. "Fentanyl is extremely dangerous. You can't see it, you can't smell it you can't taste it and it can kill you."

Betteridge said this sort of disguising complicates the already dangerous opioid crisis that Windsor is up against.

"Now you have a drug dealer purposely trying to trick the user," he said. "They do not care what substance anyone is putting into their body."

Police also searched a home located on the 8300 block of Gregory Place as part of the investigation. There they found 2,496 grams of marijuana, scales, cash, and a sawed-off shotgun with ammunition.

That evening, police arrested a 28-year-old man from Windsor and charged him with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, 10 counts of breach of recognizance and two firearm-related offences.

Two other men were also arrested and charged in relation to the incident.