OPP say a Windsor driver fell asleep at the wheel on Hwy 401 Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old driver was travelling westbound when he dozed off and drove his vehicle into the median near Scane Road in Chatham-Kent.

The driver was not hurt, and was given a careless driving ticket.

The accident comes days after Ontario's Ministry of Transportation committed to building a concrete median barrier along Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County.

Area activists lobbied for the barriers for months, arguing a solid barrier would save lives along the area some call "carnage alley."

