A large crowd gathered outside Windsor city hall Tuesday night to honour the Muslim men who were killed during an attack at a mosque in Quebec.

Six men died and more than a dozen were wounded when shots were fired inside the mosque during evening prayers on Sunday.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder while using a restricted firearm in connection with the shooting.

The tribute held in Windsor was an emotional one for many in the crowd.

Vigil attendees joined thousands across Canada in commemorating the loss, including hundreds who gathered in London, Ont. Monday morning.

Similar events were held across Canada, including in Calgary where the country's first Muslim mayor, Naheed Nenshi, offered a prayer for the victims.