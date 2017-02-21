Windsor police were investigating a shooting in the city's downtown Tuesday night after receiving reports from the public around 5 p.m.

Officers quickly closed off a block of University Avenue East between Louis Avenue and Marentette Avenue until mid-evening on Tuesday.

Police would only say that they were investigating a gunshot injury. They would not say who was injured, nor did they explain the extent of the injuries.

People in the neighbourhood told CBC News they heard what they believed was a shot early in the evening.

As of 8 p.m., police did not have anyone in custody, but had cordoned off a house on University Avenue just east of Louis Avenue.