Homeless women living in Windsor will soon have more than a row of chairs to protect their privacy.

The Downtown Mission will open its women's dormitory and officially launch new programs aimed at helping some of the city's most vulnerable during a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday.

In the past, everyone who slept at the mission would lay on mats on the floor with just a thin chain of chairs to separate men from women, but now director of development Fiona Coughlin said they'll have real beds and a real chance to start again.

"If you're coming in because you've been through some very difficult times, having a little bit of privacy and dignity … is just a huge chance for these women," she explained.

Currently about 50 people sleep at the mission each night, including 10 women, according to Coughlin.

The new dorm will have 10 beds, a lounge area, lockers and showers.

Offering services specifically for women could encourage more to come to the shelter, according to Coughlin, so there's also a room where another 10 beds could be placed if necessary.

In the meantime, crews are working to add a few finishing touches to the new dorm, which should officially open on April 3.