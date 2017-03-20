Celebrating equality was the focus of a weekend walk for World Down Syndrome Day.

University of Windsor's Disability Studies Student Association hosted a five-kilometre walk to raise money for people with Down Syndrome.

Association co-president Sarah Jichici says the goal is to improve the quality of life for people with Down Syndrome.

"I think it's important to celebrate equality, and I feel we should just celebrate differences, rather than separate from them," she told CBC News.

This is the third year for the Down Syndrome walk in Windsor. All money raised goes to the Up About Down, a Down Syndrome association in Windsor-Essex.