Claimants in a diluted chemotherapy lawsuit met Sunday to discuss creating a support group and vowed to keep fighting for a fair settlement.
About 1,200 patients in Windsor, London and New Brunswick were given lower than intended doses of cyclophosphamide and gemcitabine during treatments in 2012.
Each member of the class action was offered a settlement of about $1,500 in January after a lengthy legal process, but many feel the dollar figure is an insult.
"We are actively looking for an expert witness to tell the judge that a dilution in chemotherapy is a big deal," said Louise Martens, one of the patients affected by the treatment. "We are looking for a lawyer, any lawyer that has had a family member or a friend that has been impacted by cancer."
During the meeting, Colleen Marentette said refusing to accept the settlement is about setting a good example for future court cases.
"We just don't want anyone to think that we're sitting back and just waiting patiently," she explained. "Patience — we don't have much of that right now because we don't have answers."
A judge was scheduled to rule on the lawsuit in January, but said he needed more time to make a decision on the settlement after hearing from a dozen chemo patients and their families.