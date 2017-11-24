Construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge is expected to begin in June or early July of 2018, according to officials with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

WDBA Chair Dwight Duncan provided the update during the organization's annual public meeting held Friday afternoon at the Capitol Theatre.

"By July we should see early works," he said. "It will be the beginning so you're not going to see giant support pillars up overnight. But you will see a lot of activity happening very quickly."

The organization is planning to have settled on its final proponent by the end of May, while the two other proponents will be partially compensated for the expensive application process.

"It's a multi-million dollar process just to be involved," explained Duncan.

Duncan declined to give a 100 per cent guarantee construction on the bridge would begin by the end of 2018, instead stating "I'm giving .... our best estimate."

When asked whether he could provide a completion date for the crossing, he joked it should be finished within his lifetime.

"I hope," he added.

More than 83 per cent of homes on the Michigan side of the Gordie Howe International Bridge are now under the control of the Michigan Department of Transportation, according to Canadian bridge officials.

That number can be increased to 93 per cent when homes currently under court orders to be vacated are included, according to Duncan.

