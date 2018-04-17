Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority holding public meetings on both sides of the border

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, the organization managing the Gordie Howe bridge project, is holding two public information sessions this week.

The first is in Windsor on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mackenzie Hall in the Court Auditorium.

The meeting is open to the public and is aimed at giving people an update on the bridge project.

Part of the meeting will include a presentation.

On Wednesday, a public meeting will be held at El Bosque, located at 6705 W. Lafayette Blvd. in Detroit.

More to come.