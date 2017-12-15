André Juneau has been named the interim Chief Executive Officer of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

In September, Juneau resigned from the WDBA Board to take the position of Chief Operating Officer. He will now return to the board, which has recently expanded, according to a WDBA press statement.

"WDBA is making great strides towards construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge and has invested more than $350 million in preparatory activities at the Canadian and US Ports of Entry," the statement said.

The moves come as WDBA President Michael Cautillo took a personal leave.

Juneau created the federal department of infrastructure in 2002, of which he was the first deputy minister.