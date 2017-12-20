Windsor is offering tax incentives, a prime downtown location and the possibility of a cross-border ferry as part of its joint bid with Detroit for Amazon's new headquarters — if the company locates 5,000 workers in the city.

The online retail giant kicked off an international hunt for its new location in September and reported it received 238 proposals from communities across North America eager to play host.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told CBC News he feels the package the city is offering is "fair, reasonable and aggressive."

An image from the Facebook page of Detroit's bid for Amazon's HQ2. (Detroit Moves/Facebook)

"The bid document is exciting," he said. "We've talked about ferries, we've talked about gondolas, we've talked about how we can link one campus in two different countries and make this a seamless experience for Amazon."

Dilkens confirmed the city will be offering Amazon tax incentives, along with space at Paul Martin building on Ouellette Avenue which could operate as a temporary location while the company builds its headquarters.

Windsor and Detroit have also agreed to operate a ferry or other method of transportation between the two cities to carry employees back and forth across the Detroit River.

Windsor's offer is based on Amazon placing 5,000 employees in the city.