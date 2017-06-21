Windsor police have charged a denture clinic employee with sexual assault after a client alleges the man "inappropriately" touched her during a visit Monday.

Mario Mouamer, a 40-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with one count of sexual assault, but police say there could be other victims and are asking for the public's assistance.

The alleged incident occurred at a clinic located near the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Pillette Road, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.