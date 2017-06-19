Cyclists demanding bike lanes be added to a main commercial and commuting corridor have taken their battle to the streets of Windsor.

Bike-safety advocates have been calling for bike lanes on Wyandotte Street East, but so far have not had any traction at city hall.

The city's transportation committee favours a route that zigzags down to South National Street, instead of providing a direct route between George Avenue and Vernon Crescent.

Windsor's transportation committee narrowly voted in favour of a cycling plan that winds around Wyandotte Street East during their meeting Wednesday. (Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee)

To draw attention to their cause, dozens of cyclists gathered for a slow ride protest along Wyandotte Street as they head toward city hall, where the bike-lane issue will be discussed by city council.