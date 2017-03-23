Deborah Chambers plans to donate a portion of her scratch ticket winnings to the alcohol rehabilitation centre that helped her dad battle his addiction.

Chambers, who lives in Windsor, took home $250,000 after scratching the top prize in Instant Crossword.

"I wrote every single word down on a piece of paper, checked my ticket again and then stuffed it in my purse," she said. "I needed to get to a retailer to confirm my win."

Chambers didn't even know how much she had won initially because she didn't have her reading glasses with her.



"I checked again the next day when I had my glasses with me," she said. "That's when I saw the actual amount. I just about fainted."



Aside from taking a much-needed vacation, Chambers plans to share some of her winnings with a rehabilitation centre that helped her dad get sober.

"I intend to share some of my winnings with that organization, which I know added decades to my father's life," she said.