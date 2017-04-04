In addition to spending nearly $1 million to renovate the WFCU Centre to prepare for the Memorial Cup next month, Windsor city council will consider coughing up another $78,000 to waive fees for the junior hockey tournament.

The Windsor Spitfires already have an agreement with the city for its regular season, but a second agreement must be written up with the city and the Memorial Cup organizing committee, according to a report going to council next week.

City staff recommend council reject the request for a waiver because of the significant investment for upgrades already agreed to, according to the report authored by Ray Mensour, manager at WFCU Centre.

Council agreed in September to spend $990,000 for new rink boards, glass and additional dressing rooms. Some of those costs are specifically for the Memorial Cup, to be held between May 15 and 29, while others are part of routine maintenance.

The latest request for a waiver would, if approved, eliminate fees for arena rentals during non-event days, pool rentals for the full tournament and setup and teardown costs.

Non-event days fall on May 15-18 and May 29 when there are no tournament games.