The Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation will receive $1.1 million in additional funding for 2017, but the cash injection falls far short of paying for a major backlog in repairs and upgrades for the city's social housing.

Windsor city council coughed up $734,990 for the housing corporation during Monday's marathon budget meeting. Essex County will pick up the rest of the $1.1 million increase.

The housing corporation asked for a 14.4 per cent funding boost from 2016, an increase of more than $1.5 million. After consulting with city officials, the corporation amended its request to $1.097 million more in 2017.

The extra money for this year will pay for operational costs, such as utilities, property taxes, maintenance, insurance and employee salaries.

Falling behind on basic upgrades

In a presentation to city council Monday night, the housing corporation's chief operating officer Kirk Whittal and CEO Jim Steele said the base capital budget hadn't increased since 2001.

Whittal said the corporation needs more capital funding, which pays for improvements to the aging properties. Current capital funding levels provide $763 per home per year. At that level, the corporation is unable to maintain basic work on kitchens or bathrooms.

The corporation needs $1,307 per unit, per year to adhere to safety and regulatory requirements, while providing good quality of life for residents.

"What gets dropped ... is what I call quality of living," Whittal said.

Aging housing stock

The average age of Windsor public housing stock is 48 years old. There are more than 3,500 homes, serving about 9,000 people. A wait list includes more than 3,000 families looking for low-cost social housing.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said he "pushed the federal government to accept a larger responsibility" for social housing during a recent big-cities mayors conference in Ottawa.

"Our residents pay almost close to 50 per cent of the budget" through rent, said Whittal.

According to CEO Jim Steele, legislation prevents the corporation from substantially raising rent or generating significant revenue in other ways.

Increasing the budget to improve quality of life may also provide savings elsewhere, according to Kirk Whittal.

"If people are proud of where they live ... I would expect to see some reduced maintenance costs in my budget," he said.