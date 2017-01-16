Windsor City Council passed the motion on Monday night, to outsource some janitorial and caretaking jobs at the Huron Lodge Long-Term Care Home.

The city directed staff last year to issue a request for proposals to contract out jobs that are currently being performed by members of CUPE Local 543 at Huron Lodge.

Staff estimate the savings from contracting out caretaking at the long-term care home would be approximately $605,000 per year. At least 35 jobs would be affected, including 19 full time jobs.

A previous motion at Council to outsource janitorial and caretaking jobs, including those at Huron Lodge, failed in November of 2015.

