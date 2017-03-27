Windsor city council is poised to decide whether rider-sharing companies like Uber will be charged licensing fees if they operate anywhere in the city.

The politicians are expected to make the much-anticipated decision at Monday night's council meeting.

Recommendations to create a new licensing system for ride-share companies were first made public in September when a consultant's report was presented to the city's transportation committee and subsequently released to the public for feedback.

"The company would pay a significant fee annually," said Craig Roberston, supervisor of licensing with the city.

The report, which looked at all driving services, also lists two changes for the taxi industry. It recommends reviewing the fee structure eliminating a minimum charge to allow taxis to compete with the lower prices often associated with ride-hailing companies.

"We looked at (how) we could maybe loosen up the regulations a little bit for taxis and make life a little bit easier for them," Robertson said.

The report also suggests forcing ride-share companies to provide driver background checks, vehicle inspection reports and proof of insurance to the city.

Uber drivers would not be allowed to take cash or pick up passengers on the street. All trips need to be booked in advance through an app. Drivers must also install signs on their vehicle showing they are contracted by Uber.