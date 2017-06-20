Windsor city councillors were once again talking regional transit Monday as they gleefully approved a deal that will connect the city's bus operations to the Town of LaSalle.

Mayor Drew Dilkens hopes the new system can serve as a successful example that may eventually stretch to other communities in Essex County.

"We think it just makes more sense to scale up an existing system that's already very large and operational and now the benefit is to the residents of the Town of LaSalle who get to enjoy that experience," he said. "I hope this is just the start of regional transit."

In the deal, LaSalle will buy two buses from Transit Windsor. Both buses will travel from St. Clair College through the town's main business district, to the Vollmer Centre and Front Road, eventually connecting to Windsor's system.

LaSalle Mayor Ken Antaya has been eager to establish a transit system that connects to Windsor. Bus service is just some of the features people look for when relocating to a community, he explained back in March when his council approved the deal.

"I am really excited about this," he said at the time.