Windsor city councillors are in for a long night of deliberations as they pore over the 2017 budget Monday.

After eight years without an increase to the property tax rate, homeowners are expected to see a bump in the up-coming budget.

City staff have put forward a draft budget that calls for a tax increase of 2.7 per cent, though that number could change during the meeting.

A 2.7 per cent increase for a home worth $150,000 would result in the homeowner paying about $75 more a year, according to city treasurer Joe Mancina.

The increase also includes the 2017 portion of the mega-hospital levy, which was added to the city's base budget last year.

Speaking with CBC's Windsor Morning on Monday, Councillor Fred Francis said he'd like to avoid a tax increase.

"I think you need people on council that scrutinize where the money's being spent," he said. "You [also] need people on council that advocate for more service and more money."

Each councillor has submitted plans for a $10 million fund that has been allocated in the proposed budget for councillors to divide between specific projects in their wards.

Proposals up for debate include Ward 2's John Elliott proposing fixing Connagut Road and Mic Mac Park, and Ward 4's Chris Holt hoping for cash to fix up Stodgell Park.

