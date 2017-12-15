The Bright Lights Windsor display in Jackson Park is having a positive impact on area businesses, but it's also bringing challenges.

The $1.5 million light display is attracting thousands people, which is giving businesses a shot in the arm, but those visitors are also parking in lots near the park which is taking up spots needed by the businesses.

"We have rear parking which we noticed got a little bit jammed up, and our side parking here as well so we just kinda put our signage up and it helped us out," said Fabio Biafore, owner of IL Capo Barber Headquarters on Tecumseh Road East.

Fabio Biafore, owner of IL Capo Barber Headquarters said he's keeping his shop open later for customers visiting the Bright Lights Windsor festival. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

However, he added more people are also frequenting his barbershop, so he has started staying open later since the festival began.

Meanwhile, at the Shawarma Express at Tecumseh Road East and McDougall, manager Sass Ammar says the light display is brightening up his bottom line.

"I am having 10 to 15 per cent more business [than usual]," he said.

Bright Lights Windsor continues to January 6.