A Windsor judge heard from more than a dozen members of a class-action lawsuit over diluted chemotherapy treatment Tuesday.

Cancer patients who received insufficient doses during treatment were offered $1.8 million as part of a settlement in a $2.3 million suit — which breaks down to an estimated $1,500 for each patient after legal fees.

Many of those patients, and their family members, say the offer is not enough.

