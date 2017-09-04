Winds of up to 100 km/h could batter much of southwestern Ontario on Monday, according to a severe thunderstorm watch issued by Environment Canada.

The national weather agency expects a cold front moving into the region to create potentially "dangerous" conditions with storms starting around 2 p.m. and stretching into the evening.

The watch includes Windsor-Essex, Sarnia, Lambton County, and Chatham-Kent. Elgin and Middlesex counties, along with London are also included.

"Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road," Environment Canada explained. "Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes."