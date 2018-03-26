City spending $100K to replace Central Park tennis courts

The City of Windsor is spending $100,000 to replace the tennis courts in Central Park.

The old ones had been there more than 30 years, and were beyond patching.

Mike Clement is the city's manager of parks development. He said tennis lovers in south Windsor won't be without a place to play for long.

"We did the demolition in the fall, and tenders are just starting to come in for the rebuild, so we expect the courts to be ready for the end of May, beginning of June."

Right now, gravel is covering the spots where the courts once were. But Clement said the repairs to the old courts were a longtime coming.

"The asphalt surface had worn and cracked and been repaired a few times, and so it was time to get to everything fixed up there and totally rehabilitated," he said.

"We're putting back exactly what was there in terms of the number of courts and the sizes. The openings and things like that will be made accessible of course, because they were very small before."

Clement said the Central Park's three tennis courts are very popular, and the new ones will have a surface that's made specifically for the sport.