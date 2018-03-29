Man posing as car buyer arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle from seller

A Windsor man was arrested in connection to a vehicle stolen from a person trying to sell it.

The owner posted the car for sale online earlier this month.

Police said a man posing as a potential buyer stole it.

Weeks later, a license plate was reported stolen in Harrow.

The next day, the stolen vehicle with the plate on it were spotted back in the city. Officers were able to view and identify the driver, but in the interest of public safety they did not pursue the suspect then.

Police located the vehicle parked and unoccupied in a parking lot on Division Road.

Police arrested the suspect who was on foot attempting to leave the parking lot.

The 35-year-old Windsor man is charged with theft of a vehicle, and possession of stolen property.

Police are reminding the community to use caution when dealing with strangers and selling items via the internet. They say to meet in a public place and make efforts to identify the involved individual.

