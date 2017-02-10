The Greater Essex County District School Board has cancelled all student trips to the U.S. for the rest of February, citing uncertainty over whether all students would be allowed to cross the border.

School board officials in Windsor, Ont. say President Donald Trump's ban on travellers from Muslim nations means the board cannot guarantee all students would be allowed into the U.S.

"Our priority is the safety and well being of students," said board spokesman Scott Scantlebury. "Having to, for whatever reason, have a student travelling on a field trip be barred from entry or be left behind ... we're not going to proceed if that is the possibility."

The directive from the board is not a permanent policy. Scantlebury told CBC News it will be revisited based on how court proceedings connected with Trump's executive order are resolved in court.