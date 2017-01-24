Curbside garbage pickup for large, bulk items will soon be available to Windsor residents for a $20 fee.

The city is spending $37,000 to establish a program for garbage crews to haul away items, such as furniture or appliances, too large regular household trash pickup.

Council decided to fund the new program during Monday's marathon budget deliberations.

Advocates for some inner-city neighbourhoods have been calling for this service, with the hope it could stop people from illegally dumping their larger garbage.

Bulk garbage such as furniture will be eligible for the new program. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Karlene Nielsen with Ford City Neighbourhood Renewal is happy to see funding for the program, but was hoping it would be free of charge. She worries the $20 charge will discourage people from using the service.