Council has voted to split budget deliberations in 2018 over two days.

The decision comes after a report that considered the number of days councils in other municipalities set aside for their budget deliberations and criticism following a history of marathon meetings stretching into the early hours in years past.

Councillors questioned the city's packed budget talks last year after the meeting lasted close to 11 hours.

Last year’s marathon budget deliberations went until 2am.



Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin said the meeting, which spanned from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. the next day ended up "alienating" taxpayers who wanted to voice concerns with the budget.

At the time, Mayor Drew Dilkens said he wasn't sure spreading the discussions out over several days would increase transparency or attendance.