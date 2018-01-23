Windsor managed to break its warm weather record for Jan. 22, but see-sawing temperatures mean it will be back to freezing Tuesday.

Environment Canada recorded a high of 11.3 C at the Windsor airport Monday, enough to beat out the previous high of 10 C set on the same date in 1972.

"Usually western Lake Erie, being ice-covered, can knock some degrees off … but I guess it didn't knock as many off as we figured," explained weather preparedness meteorologist Rob Kuhn. "You dried out for a bit and lost your snow cover, and so you got a couple bonus degrees."

A low of –7 C and a possibility of flurries is predicted for Tuesday, but Kuhn said milder temperatures should be back to carry the region through the weekend.

He added fluctuating weather is typical of this time of year.

"Big temperature swings, spells of winter weather then it gets mild and you loose all your snow, then it comes back."