A Windsor MP believes stricter penalties for people caught illegally selling and smuggling firearms is one way to take on a troubling increase in gun-related incidents in Canada.

Windsor West MP Brian Masse attended the Summit on Gun and Gang Violence in Ottawa Wednesday. The gathering was hosted by Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, following the federal government's investment of $327.6 million over five years in anti-gun and gang initiatives.

Politicians and law enforcement professionals at the summit heard that while the rate of violent crime in Canada has been declining, the rates of both fatal shootings and gang-related murders are almost back up to levels seen 10 years ago.

"There still seems to be a serious problem that we have, not only ... in terms of the accidental weapons being brought into Canada .... but also an organized attempt," explained Masse.

He said statistics show people are getting more and more guns from Canadian sources, but added the overall number of firearms on the street seems to have increased, meaning smuggling from the U.S. is still a problem.

#gunsandgangs has interesting @StatCan_eng showing homicides with #handGun up. Representing #Windsor #Detroit #Border I am looking at #smugglers and what @ciu_sdi face each day. @JohnTory presents now. pic.twitter.com/vMQvUsV3BQ — @BrianMasseMP

"I believe that we need to have much stricter penalties," said Masse, who is also the NDP critic for Canada-U.S. relations. "We'll be looking at that and also prevention strategies."

Goodale told the conference the drug trade plays a large role in gang culture and violence.

Another factor, according to Toronto Mayor John Tory, is that people can buy multiple guns at one time without indicating why they would need so many firearms.

Border cities the front line

Border cities such as Windsor and Sarnia are the front line when it comes to guns coming over from the U.S., Masse added.

"There's a clear understanding our men and women at the border are critical for protecting our country and our front line and there's clearly an organized attempt to get guns into Canada and I think that might only rise," he explained. "It's a cultural shift in criminal usage of weapons and it's something we need to take serious and I think our borders need to be one of the areas we have concerns about."