Windsor was hammered with another heavy late-winter weather system on Thursday, breaking another weather record.

The region broke the record for March 1 snow levels, accumulating 16.4 cm of the white stuff. That fell with another 17 mm of rain.

It caused a slushy mess that kept the city's snow plows busy.

Windsor beat a snowfall record for March 1. (Courtesy Steve Biro)

"We had a heads up this was coming so we were there are ready to go as soon as it changed to snow," said city engineer Mark Winterton. "It is tough, especially when the temperature is diving."

Potholes not plows

Winterton said the city balances between how much plowing to do when the temperatures fluctuate.

"When it's melting as fast as it's coming down we have to use some judgment," he said. "We're going to let Mother Nature take care of the melting for now and we're on full-time pothole filling."

Winterton said those rules don't stand for residents' sidewalks. People will still have to shovel and be responsible for those pathways.