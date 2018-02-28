Windsor-Essex has broken a warm weather record, but the region is in for a big change, with heavy rainfall and snow expected on Thursday.

A temperature of 15.3 C was measured at the Windsor Airport around 2 p.m., according to weather preparedness meteorologist Geoff Coulson. That's enough to top the previous record for Feb. 28 of 13.6 C, which was set just last year.

And the temperature could still go up — "With a few more hours of sunshine available to us, we may see that record increase," said Coulson.

But the region is in for a "huge change," he explained.

There's potential for heavy rain turning to snow in Windsor-Essex, Leamington, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park tomorrow, according to a special weather statement from the weather authority.

A low pressure system approaching the area will bring rain that could be heavy at times, said the statement.

Due to the nearly-saturated conditions from recent rains and snowmelt, the rain could impact some areas.

Overnight snow

As temperatures drop Thursday, rain could turn to snow which could be heavy at times.

The snow could continue into Friday morning. North winds gusting to 60 km/hr may result in areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Environment Canada notes there is uncertainty to the exact evolution of this weather system and how quickly the rain will turn to snow. It's possible that some regions may receive 20 - 30 mm of rain Thursday before changing to snow.

Snowfall accumulations in excess of 10 cm are possible in some locations.

Conditions should improve by Friday morning as the weather system responsible moves away from the area.