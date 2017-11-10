Environment Canada has confirmed that Windsor has broken the cold-weather record for November 10, as temperatures dipped to –6.9 C Friday morning.

The record low was –5 C set in 1957.

Saturday's expected low of –5 C matches the 1976 record for that day.

"So we're close or beating the record on both occasions," said Environment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimbell.

There are no snow warnings for Windsor-Essex. However, a snow squall watch is in effect for Sarnia and west Lambton and a snow squall warning is in effect for east Lambton.

Chatham-Kent has a weather advisory. Kimbell says while snow squalls may affect that area, they won't be as intense, and the amount of snow forecast is only 5 cm, compared with 10-15 cm for Sarnia-Lambton.

"It will be tricky-driving for people going on the 401 east of Windsor to Toronto," said Kimbell.

For Remembrance Day ceremonies on Saturday, Kimbell said temperatures will be slightly higher than today, but still quite cold.

There will be a high of 3 C for Windsor on Saturday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.