A boxing gym in Ford City is hoping to teach residents how to give Parkinson's disease a knock-out punch.

The Border City Boxing Club officially launched Rock Steady Boxing, a non-contact fitness regime that uses boxing moves to help fight the effects of the neurological disorder, during a special show and tell session Monday.

"Part of the problem with Parkinson's is that the dopamine that is produced in the brain is no longer being produced. " explained Josh Canty, one of the coaches in the program, which is based on a curriculum developed by an Indianapolis non-profit organization.

"We know now that the one thing that can reduce — and in some cases counteract — the effects of Parkinson's is forced intense exercises, and that's what boxing really does."

Exercises in the Rock Steady Boxing program are based on boxing drills. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

Karen Ryan has experienced the benefits of boxing first-hand. The 75 year-old woman was diagnosed with Parkinson's five years ago. She enrolled in the Rock Steady program during its soft launch in September, participating in 75-minute sessions three times a week.

"The stiffness that I was feeling in my body is a lot better now, just two months later," she said.

"[At the start] getting in and out of the ring, I found very hard to bend over and hold those rings up ... last week I did it and I didn't need any help!"

Ryan added that she is also sleeping better and has developed an increased "zest for life."

Canty said teaching the classes has a been a rewarding experience and a departure from their regular programming.

"They're not fighting for belts and championships," he said. "They're fighting for their livelihood ... that they can pick up their grandchildren, that they can walk to the store, that they can drive their own car."

The program is offered in partnership with the Parkinson's Society of Southwestern Ontario. Start-up funds was provided through a grant from Caesars Windsor Cares, the charity arm of the casino.

Classes are currently offered three times a week.