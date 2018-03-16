It turns out a small black box with a dangling red wire and little blue light investigated by Windsor's bomb squad Tuesday isn't actually dangerous — at least to the living.

The Windsor Police Explosives Disposal Unit were called to Mackenzie Hall around 7:15 p.m. to investigate a suspicious package. Police determined the package was "safe" and that there was no evidence of explosive material.

Const. Andy Drouillard would not confirm whether a suspicious package in question was actually a ghost-hunting device that had been left behind.

But the spokesperson for the Listowel Paranormal Society said that little black box belonged to them.

He said he didn't even realize the EMF detector — short for Electromagnetic Field Sensor — was missing after the society completed a sweep for spirits at the hall last Friday.

Then the police showed up at his door.

Electromagnetic Field Sensor used to detect energy. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

After describing the bit of gear, he got the bad news.

"They said 'Unfortunately we can't give it back to you. It's been destroyed,' but it's OK. It's replaceable."

The spokesperson described the EMF sensor as a standard piece of equipment and said each member of his six-person team was carrying one during their search.

"The little LED light lights up blue when there's energy around," he explained. "That's to typically let us know that there's possibly something trying to play with that device."

The ghost-hunters spent three hours covering the historical building from top to bottom and although they still haven't looked through everything they gathered, the spokesperson said there were strong signs of paranormal activity — especially in the old jail, dressing room and basement.

"I had wandered off down by myself to try to get some kind of something … and I got some pretty weird feelings and chills, cold spots and goose bumps of course."

The spirit searchers are taking a lesson from their nearly explosive experience. The spokesperson said the team will make sure they have all of their equipment with them before leaving future sites.

Despite the scare, he said staff at Mackenzie Hall aren't too spooked to welcome them back again soon.

"They were shocked, obviously, but all is well right now. We're kind of getting a chuckle out of it."