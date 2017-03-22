Classic rockers Foghat and blues-rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd are just two of the big names sure to have audiences grooving during Liuna Bluesfest 2017.

Event president Rob Petroni announced the weekend lineup for the four-day event Wednesday afternoon and said the goal is to offer a mix of everything blues.

"No matter what genre of music you are … it always comes from blues," he said.

Now in its fourth year, Bluesfest Windsor has constantly grown, adding more acts every year, according to Petroni, who said this year's event will again feature a second stage.

"Our vision is to put on a premier event," he said, adding the event's budget has ballooned from $250,000 when it started to more than $750,000 this year. "Every year we get a little bit bigger thanks to our sponsors and ticket buyers."

The Saskatoon-based rockers The Sheepdogs will take the stage during Liuna Bluesfest in Windsor. (Matt Barnes)

One of the artists the festival is most excited about is Shepherd, who Petroni said was "far and away" the most requested performer.

The lineup for Thursday night has yet to be nailed down, but should be released next week.

Tickets for the festival, which will run from July 13 to 16, went on sale Wednesday afternoon. A full list of the lineup and performance dates can be found on the Bluesfest website.