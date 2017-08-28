A pair of Business Improvement Associations are fearful a proposal for a $3M Christmas light display in Jackson Park could leave city neighbourhoods in the dark.

Council is expected to debate Monday night a proposal put forward by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens for a signature seasonal attraction featuring horse and carriage rides, hot cider, scores of lights and a massive 18-metre tree.

"I want people to be very impressed and proud of their community," said Dilkens.

A council report suggested funding come from several sources:

$1,000,000 from 2017 Enwin special dividend

$400,000 from the Windsor World Junior Hockey bid placeholder

$500,000 anticipated surplus from 2017 OLG funding

$1,100,000 from 2014 enhanced capital budget placeholder funding for new city hall parking garage

While spending the money on Jackson Park wouldn't affect displays in neighbourhood BIAs across the city this year, the staff report suggests that BIAs take a "more active role" in paying for their own holiday lighting and decorations in the future.

"They are turning their back on the neighbourhoods," said Mary Anne Cuderman of the Olde Sandwich Towne BIA. "If the city doesn't come up to the plate, they're not doing what they're supposed to do."

Ettore Bonato of the Ottawa Street BIA called the issue a "double-edged sword." He said the Jackson Park display would be impressive when you crest the Dougall Avenue overpass but that there are areas throughout the city that sorely need attention and investment.

"There are a lot of projects in the city that need more attention than lights on trees," said Bonato.

Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin is against spending $3 million and said something in the ballpark of $300,000 seemed more reasonable. He pointed out that the $3 million isn't found money but rather money that could be directed elsewhere.

"It came from your pocket," said Bortolin on Windsor Morning. "It's $3 million we can attach to other projects"

Long-time political blogger Paul Synnott questions the type of spending for the display, saying there are many other areas the city could spend the money.

"I'm not a Grinch or anything else ... but the amount is kind of staggering," Synnott told Windsor Morning. "At the very least, this should be going to this year's budget (discussions) and be determined with all the other priorities in the city."