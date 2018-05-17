Skip to Main Content
Windsor baseball league storage trailer hit up by thieves

Notifications

Windsor baseball league storage trailer hit up by thieves

A bunch of sporting equipment has been stolen from a local baseball league storage trailer at Windsor's Optimist Community Park.

Investigators think a vehicle was used to help with the heist

CBC News ·
(Chris Ensing/CBC)

A bunch of sporting equipment has been stolen from a local baseball league storage trailer in Windsor.

Police say the locked trailer — parked off of Ypres Avenue at Optimist Community Centre — was broken into sometime overnight Tuesday.

The break-in wasn't discovered until around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The trailer is used by the baseball league to store equipment and items commonly sold at community fundraising events.

Investigators believe a vehicle may have been involved to transport the stolen items.

(Chris Ensing/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us