Windsor baseball league storage trailer hit up by thieves

A bunch of sporting equipment has been stolen from a local baseball league storage trailer in Windsor.

Police say the locked trailer — parked off of Ypres Avenue at Optimist Community Centre — was broken into sometime overnight Tuesday.

The break-in wasn't discovered until around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The trailer is used by the baseball league to store equipment and items commonly sold at community fundraising events.

Investigators believe a vehicle may have been involved to transport the stolen items.