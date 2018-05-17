Windsor baseball league storage trailer hit up by thieves
A bunch of sporting equipment has been stolen from a local baseball league storage trailer at Windsor's Optimist Community Park.
Investigators think a vehicle was used to help with the heist
Police say the locked trailer — parked off of Ypres Avenue at Optimist Community Centre — was broken into sometime overnight Tuesday.
The break-in wasn't discovered until around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The trailer is used by the baseball league to store equipment and items commonly sold at community fundraising events.
Investigators believe a vehicle may have been involved to transport the stolen items.