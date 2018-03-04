Two auto parts suppliers to the Windsor Assembly Plant are on strike.

A tentative agreement was reached Saturday with Avancez Assembly however Unifor Local 444 confirm they were not able to reach a deal with HBPO Canada Inc. and Dakkota Integrated Systems.

Unifor Local 444 vice-president Mike D' Agnolo said bargaining for ZF TRW Automotive in Windsor is underway with a strike deadline set for midnight Sunday.

He said the four companies work through a pattern bargaining process adding "we set a deal with Avancez. So our expectation now is that ZF, HBPO and Dakkota meet the pattern."

If a deal isn't reached, D'Agnolo said thousands could be impacted at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

"In just our facilities almost 400 but this strike can impact up to 7000," explained D'Agnolo.

Here’s what it looks like in front of HBPO right now where workers have hit the picket lines. Dakkota is also on strike. Both companies supply to the Windsor Assembly Plant @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/h4v4akiFej — @MelNakhavoly

In a statement officials with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said that "we are monitoring the progress of talks between several modular suppliers and Unifor. We expect production at the Windsor Assembly Plant to resume as scheduled tonight at 11:36 PM," wrote LouAnn Gosselin, FCA head of communications.

D'Agnolo said wages, benefits and in-house issues are items that are currently being negotiated.

"FCA could be impacted tomorrow but that's not our goal. Hopefully the companies get back with us and meet the pattern so we can get all our people back to work," said D'Agnolo.