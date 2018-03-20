A fight at a house party led to the arrests of two Windsor men, after a long gun was pulled and three people were assaulted.

Windsor police were called to a residence in the 1600 block of Ford Boulevard on Saturday, March 17 at 1:15 a.m., according to a news release.

Police learned the two suspects were at the party when a fight broke out. The fight moved out onto the front lawn, where people were holding down one of the suspects. The second suspect pulled a long gun from a vehicle and struck one of the people involved in the fight with the firearm.

The suspects allegedly forced their way into the residence by smashing through the front window and door panel. Inside, they made threats at gun point and assaulted several people, according to police.

The suspects left the scene and police were unable to locate them.

Three people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, both suspects attended Windsor police headquarters and were placed under arrest.

An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man are charged with several offences including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, utter threats and possess weapon dangerous to public peace.

The major crime branch is investigating and the weapon in question has not been located.