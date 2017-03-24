Windsor's first airshow in years is the result of popular demand, according to organizers of the event coming up in May.

Airshow YQG was officially announced Friday by members of the Canadian Historical Aircraft Association and members of the airshow planning committee.

"People have been asking is there ever going to be an airshow again in Windsor... Well hold on to your hats" says John Robinson of CHAA pic.twitter.com/MQBO2oy6B3 — @megdroberts

"People have been asking: Is there ever going to be an airshow again in Windsor?" said John Robinson of the CHAA. "Well, hold on to your hats."

The event, which will feature the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, is scheduled for May 27, 28 at the Windsor International Airport grounds.

More to come.