Wind, waves and rain make for a flooded weekend in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Provincial police told residents in Essex County to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary
Strong winds, crashing waves and a record-breaking rainfall caused flooding along Lake Erie in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent over the weekend.
- Storm brings heavy rain, travel warning and flooding to Windsor-Essex
- Windsor-Essex deals flooding compared to ice storm in other parts of southern Ontario
Provincial police told residents to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary and conservation authorities issued flood watches and warned of shoreline erosion.
Take a look at some of the photos and videos taken by people across southwestern Ontario who braved the storm.
Lake Erie comes inland
The wind whipped waves over the Lake Erie shoreline and swamped houses.
Ice coats everything
Freezing rain covered everything from tree branches to Canadian flags, before the rain melted it away.
Voluntary evacuation for Cedar Island
Robert Laporte documented the scene around Cedar Beach, where officials were advising people to consider heading to higher ground or evacuating the area.
Puddles pool in Windsor
As the water continued to rise, even a mother goose was scared off her nest and residents started to joke about building an ark to weather the storm like Noah.
