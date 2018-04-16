Strong winds, crashing waves and a record-breaking rainfall caused flooding along Lake Erie in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent over the weekend.

Provincial police told residents to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary and conservation authorities issued flood watches and warned of shoreline erosion.

Take a look at some of the photos and videos taken by people across southwestern Ontario who braved the storm.

Lake Erie comes inland

The wind whipped waves over the Lake Erie shoreline and swamped houses.

Several roads in Leamington were under water Sunday. (Marie-Helene Ratel/CBC)

Ice coats everything

Freezing rain covered everything from tree branches to Canadian flags, before the rain melted it away.

Frank J. Shepley took this close up shot of ice forming on needles during the storm. (Frank J. Shepley/Facebook)

Mel Rose took this photo of her frozen flag on Sunday. (Mel Rose/Facebook)

Erin Lucier said ice covered all of the trees in Little River Acres. (Erin Lucier/Facebook)

Voluntary evacuation for Cedar Island

Robert Laporte documented the scene around Cedar Beach, where officials were advising people to consider heading to higher ground or evacuating the area.

Puddles pool in Windsor

As the water continued to rise, even a mother goose was scared off her nest and residents started to joke about building an ark to weather the storm like Noah.

Juliette Duguay in West Windsor asked when she should start building an ark. (Juliette Duguay/Facebook)

Donna Janssens-Stickles said a mother goose abandoned this nest as the flood waters rose. (Donna Janssens-Stickles)

Branches buckle under ice

